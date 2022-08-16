Free shipping on orders $35+

Garden Fresh, 100 Postcards
A Medley of Vegetables and Fruit from Award-Winning Photographer Rob Cardillo

by Rob Cardillo

Jul 5, 2022

100 Pages

storey-publishing-llc

9781635865868

Nonfiction / Gardening / Vegetables

Garden Fresh, 100 Postcards features 50 different images of vegetables, fruits, and herbs from the camera of award-winning garden photographer Rob Cardillo. Upclose shots capture the distinctive shapes and features of heirloom varieties, including the curling pretzel bean, the vibrant fushcia 'Jackson wonder' lima bean, and the rare 'Nanticoke' winter squash. From the 'Dark Roden' red lettuce to golden beets, green tomatoes, lavender chive blossoms, and purple artichoke flowers, the rich sunlit colors of luscious garden-fresh produce saturate every card. The back of each card features a short description of each variety along with intriguing facts, like how the D'Avignon radish pushes up out of the soil when it's ready to harvest. A flip-top keepsake box completes this perfect gift for fresh-from-the-garden food lovers, gardeners, and nature enthusiasts.
 

