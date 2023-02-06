Lynn Byczynski is a highly respected seed company owner, longtime market farmer, and author of two books, Market Farming Success and The Flower Farmer: An Organic Grower’s Guide to Raising and Selling Cut Flowers. She’founded Growing for Market magazine, which she published for 25 years. She currently owns Seeds from Italy, the U.S. distributor for Italy’s oldest seed company, Franchi Sementi. Her web site is GrowItalian.com.

