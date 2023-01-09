Meg McAndrews Cowden is a self-taught organic gardener with an advanced degree in natural resource management. Having lived on both coasts and settled in the upper Midwest, she has knowledge and experience living, playing, and gardening in many different ecosystems, from the eastern hardwoods of southern New England, where she ran free as a child, to the majestic rain forests of the Pacific Northwest, where she found home in college, to the edge of the prairie outside Minneapolis, where she and her husband are raising their two boys. Follow her on Instagram @seedtofork.