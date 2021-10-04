Books on the Past, Present, and Future of Climate Change

With extreme weather and hurricanes ravaging our planet, you probably have questions about climate change and our future. The climate change books on this list examine the past, present, and future of climate change. The more we know about climate change, where it comes from, and how it affects us now, the more we can focus on how to make changes for the betterment of our environment.

Jungle Before you examine the present and future of our climate, you have to understand its history. In Jungle, archaeologist Patrick Roberts looks at the history of tropical forests and how they have ultimately shaped nearly everything about life on earth as we know it today. By understanding how tropical forests created a habitable climate and fostered evolution, we can learn how to sustain the forests and treat them more equitably today. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

Climate Chaos While human climate change has only become a major problem in the past two hundred years, climate instability isn't new. In Climate Chaos, Brian Fagan and Nadia Durrani look at the 30,000-year history between climate change and civilization. As we face challenges due to climate change now—such as hurricanes, megafires, and food shortages—this book looks at our history so we can look at how we can survive in the future. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

Disposable City Miami is a city at the front lines of climate change. Residents are already seeing the effects of rising sea levels, and the city is likely to be entirely underwater by the end of this century. In Disposable City, Miami resident Mario Alejandro Ariza looks at the very real and evident effects of climate change in his city and how this reflects what's facing the rest of the country. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

A Bright Future If you want to learn more about how we can cut back on greenhouse gas emissions and prevent climate chaos, then A Bright Future by Joshua S. Goldsteina and Staffan A. Qvist is for you. In this book, the authors argue that the solution to climate change is more obvious than we think. In fact, some other countries outside of the U.S. have already implemented these solutions, and by following their methods, we could make a real difference. If only we'd have the courage to do so. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

Climate change can be frightening. After you watch the news about the climate, you might be left wondering what kind of future this world can possibly have. But these books on climate change offer hope, By learning about the past, present, and future of climate change, we can ultimately shape the trajectory of our planet.

