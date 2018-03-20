Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lauren E. Oakes
Lauren E. Oakes is a conservation scientist at the Wildlife Conservation Society and an adjunct professor in Earth System Science at Stanford University. She lives in Portola Valley, California and Bozeman, Montana.Read More
By the Author
In Search of the Canary Tree
The surprisingly hopeful story of one woman's search for resiliency in a warming worldSeveral years ago, ecologist Lauren E. Oakes set out from California for…