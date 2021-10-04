7 Science Books That Will Blow Your Mind

Not all of us can be scientists, but we can all appreciate cool science facts when we see them! In these seven science books, you will learn tons of fun facts about everything from making conversation to making love, and from how animals think to how animals slack on the job.

These books prove once and for all that science is not an inaccessible, inscrutable, or irrelevant field of study: it is present in every aspect of our daily lives—and that’s a good thing! Whatever you love best or are simply curious about, there is a science to it, and knowing that science often makes the subject even more intriguing. So prepare to have your mind blown with these informative, hilarious, and surprising books!

Hurts So Good The idea that pain can be pleasurable is not new, but it is often hidden from polite society behind a veil of controversy, disgust, condemnation, and mystery. Author Leigh Cowart flings back that veil to explore why pain and pleasure are so closely linked, the benefits and hazards of masochism, and the different forms masochism has taken across centuries and continents. Hurts So Good is an eye-opening look at how the human mind works and the lengths people will go to in the name of pleasure-seeking. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

The Story of Sex Few activities are so fundamental to human life yet so taboo (in some countries, anyway) as sexual intercourse. Philippe Brenot and Laetitia Coryn disarm this charged topic with The Story of Sex, a cheeky, illustrated guide to the history of sex and relationships. It's a fun way to pick up interesting facts about how human attitudes towards sex have changed based on region and time period, as well as important milestones in the history of sex. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

How We Talk Language is such a basic, essential function that most of us don't even think about how we use it or how it developed—until something, like a language barrier or an unfamiliar slang term, gets in the way of a smooth conversation. How does language grow and evolve, and how has it affected our shared histories? Fortunately, N.J. Enfield has done plenty of thinking on this topic, and his book How We Talk is an intriguing look at the science of human communication. You'll never hear an "um" the same way again! ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Freaks of the Storm We've all heard weird weather stories, like tornadoes lifting animals off the ground and setting them down again, perfectly safe, several miles away. Are these stories fun rumors or based on true events? Author Randy Cerveny argues that not only are many of them completely accurate, but there are far stranger weather stories out there besides! Freaks of the Storm is a lighthearted look at the downright bizarre incidents precipitated by Earth's most brutal storms. You will be awed by nature's power and by how much we still don't know about our own planet. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use