The Secret Science of Sports
The Secret Science of Sports

The Math, Physics, and Mechanical Engineering Behind Every Grand Slam, Triple Axel, and Penalty Kick

by

ON SALE: July 20th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Baseball & Softball

PAGE COUNT: 176

Why does a football spiral? How do some athletes jump so high? The answer is science! The Secret Science of Sports helps kids better understand concepts of science, technology, engineering, and math through the sports they love to play and watch.

Every sport — from baseball to basketball, to football and soccer, to wrestling, tennis, and lacrosse — involves a bit of science, technology, engineering, and math. You can’t throw a ball without Newton’s Law of Motion, and you can’t calculate a player’s stats without math. And every type of sports equipment — a helmet, cleats, shoulder or knee pads — were designed with the latest engineering and technology.

The Secret Science of Sports breaks down normally difficult STEM concepts like forces of motion, gravity, algebra, and even neuroscience, in a language kids can — and will want to — understand. Divided into sections like chemistry, biology, physics, technology, and more, this handy guide uses examples from sports like soccer, baseball, softball, football, hockey, lacrosse, tennis, and others to explain important STEM concepts for kids ages 8 to 12. They’ll learn how to use math to calculate a batter’s average, why a tennis racket is shaped the way it is, how biology affects athletic performance, the aerodynamics behind competitive swimsuits, and much more. With dozens of original, captivating illustrations to engage young readers, kids will have fun while learning about key STEM ideas that will prepare them for years of schooling to come.

Jennifer Swanson, author, The Secret Science of Sports

Meet The Author: Jennifer Swanson

Jennifer Swanson is an award winning children’s author of more than 40 nonfiction and fiction books, including National Geographic Kids Brain Games, Super Gear: Nanotechnology and Sports Team Up, which was named a National Science Teaching Association’s Best STEM Book of 2017, and Save the Crash-test Dummies which received a Parent’s Choice Gold Award.

