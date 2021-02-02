Climate Chaos
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Climate Chaos

Lessons on Survival from Our Ancestors

by

by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549109478

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: September 21st 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Global Warming & Climate Change

PAGE COUNT: 304

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable
ebook Hardcover
A two-thousand-year history of the relationship between climate and civilization that teaches powerful lessons about how humankind can survive.

Man-made climate change may have began in the last two hundred years, but humankind has witnessed many eras of climate instability. The results have not always been pretty: once-mighty civilizations felled by pestilence and glacial melt and drought.

But we have one powerful advantage as we face our current crisis: history. The study of ancient climates has advanced tremendously in the past ten years, to the point where we can now reconstruct seasonal weather going back thousands of years, and see just how civilizations and nature interacted. The lesson is clear: the societies that survive are the ones that plan ahead.

Climate of the Ancients is thus a book about saving ourselves. Brian Fagan and Nadia Durrani show in remarkable detail what it was like to battle our climate over centuries, and offer us a path to safer and healthier future.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews