Nadia Durrani is a Cambridge University-trained archaeologist and writer, with a PhD from University College, London, in Arabian archaeology. She is the former editor of Current Archaeology and Current World Archaeology magazines and has a very wide experience in writing about archaeology for wider audiences. She is co-author of several text books with Brian, and the forthcoming trade books What We Did in Bed: A Horizontal History (Yale University Press, 2019) and Bigger Than History: Why Archaeology Matters (Thames and Hudson, 2019).