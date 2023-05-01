Not the End of the World

About the Author

Hannah Ritchie is deputy editor and research leader at Our World in Data, an online publication making data and research on the world’s largest problems accessible and understandable for non-experts. She is a senior researcher at the University of Oxford, where she studies how environmental issues intersect with others like poverty, global health and education. She has also done extensive research into the question of how to feed everyone in the world a nutritious diet without wrecking the planet. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, BBC, Al Jazeera, The Economist and New Scientist. In 2022, Ritchie was named Scotland’s Youth Climate Champion.

