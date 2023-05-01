Go to Hachette Book Group home

Not the End of the World

How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet

By Hannah Ritchie

It has become common to tell kids that they’re going to die from climate change. If a heatwave doesn’t get them then a wildfire will. Or a hurricane, a flood, or starvation. It shouldn’t, then, come as a surprise that most young people feel their future is in peril. Climate scientist Hannah Ritchie understands that pessimism is not a catalyst, and that reading about climate change can often leave us in a state of despair, rendering us unable to enact any sort of meaningful change. 

Thankfully, the future of our planet is not as bleak as it's been made out to be– in fact, most of the assumptions we make about the climate crisis are wrong. The truth is that, if you are living today, you are in a truly unique position to achieve something that was unthinkable for any of our ancestors: to deliver a sustainable future. In Not the End of the WorldHannah Ritchie debunks popular doom narratives and argues that we have the power to enact worldwide change. In each chapter, Dr. Ritchie addresses key issues such as pollution, deforestation, and the food industry, among others; and she offers tangible solutions for each problem. With urgent optimism and a few actionable steps, readers will discover their potential to become the first generation to live in a world that prioritizes the health of our planet. A unique blend of history, scientific research, and prescriptive elements, Not the End of the World is the book we need to show how far we’ve come – and how close to a better future we actually are. 
 

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 9, 2024
Page Count
304 pages
Publisher
Little Brown Spark
ISBN-13
9780316536950

Hannah Ritchie

About the Author

Hannah Ritchie is deputy editor and research leader at Our World in Data, an online publication making data and research on the world’s largest problems accessible and understandable for non-experts. She is a senior researcher at the University of Oxford, where she studies how environmental issues intersect with others like poverty, global health and education. She has also done extensive research into the question of how to feed everyone in the world a nutritious diet without wrecking the planet. Her work has appeared in The New York TimesThe Washington PostBBCAl JazeeraThe Economist and New Scientist. In 2022, Ritchie was named Scotland’s Youth Climate Champion. 

