Not the End of the World
How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet
Thankfully, the future of our planet is not as bleak as it's been made out to be– in fact, most of the assumptions we make about the climate crisis are wrong. The truth is that, if you are living today, you are in a truly unique position to achieve something that was unthinkable for any of our ancestors: to deliver a sustainable future. In Not the End of the World, Hannah Ritchie debunks popular doom narratives and argues that we have the power to enact worldwide change. In each chapter, Dr. Ritchie addresses key issues such as pollution, deforestation, and the food industry, among others; and she offers tangible solutions for each problem. With urgent optimism and a few actionable steps, readers will discover their potential to become the first generation to live in a world that prioritizes the health of our planet. A unique blend of history, scientific research, and prescriptive elements, Not the End of the World is the book we need to show how far we’ve come – and how close to a better future we actually are.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 9, 2024
- Page Count
- 304 pages
- Publisher
- Little Brown Spark
- ISBN-13
- 9780316536950
