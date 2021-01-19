Patrick Roberts
Patrick Roberts is a W2 research group leader at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History. He is a National Geographic Explorer and has received numerous awards for his research on human evolution, including a €1.5 million European Research Council Starting Grant. He lives in Jena, Germany.Read More
By the Author
Jungle
From the age of dinosaurs to the first human cities, a groundbreaking new history of the planet that tropical forests made To many of us, tropical forests…