4 Books on Fostering a More Inclusive Workplace
Foster a more inclusive workplace with these books by authors Minda Harts, Michelle MiJung Kim, and Daisy Auger-Dominguez. Experts in their fields, these authors touch on subjects ranging from specific career guides for women of color, sustainable frameworks for inclusive practices in the workplace, and step-by-step guides for tackling racial bias in the workplace.
The Memo
by Minda Harts
From microaggressions to the wage gap, The Memo empowers women of color with actionable advice on challenges and offers a clear path to success.
Most business books provide a one-size-fits-all approach to career advice that overlooks the unique barriers that women of color face. In The Memo, Minda Harts offers a much-needed career guide tailored specifically for women of color.
Drawing on knowledge gained from her past career as a fundraising consultant to top colleges across the country, Harts now brings her powerhouse entrepreneurial experience as CEO of The Memo to the page. With wit and candor, she acknowledges "ugly truths" that keep women of color from having a seat at the table in corporate America. Providing straight talk on how to navigate networking, office politics, and money, while showing how to make real change to the system, The Memo offers support and long-overdue advice on how women of color can succeed in their careers.
Right Within
by Minda Harts
From the powerhouse author of The Memo, the essential self-help book for women of color to heal—and thrive—in the workplace
In workplaces nationwide, women of color need frank talk and honest advice on how to deal with microaggressions, heal from racialized trauma, and find relief from invisible workplace burdens. Filled with Minda Harts’s signature wit and warmth, Right Within offers strategies for women of color to speak up during racialized moments with managers and clients, work through past triggers they may not even know still cause pain, and reframe past career disappointments as opportunities to grow into a new path. Through action points, exercises, and clear-eyed coaching, Harts encourages women to summon hidden reserves of strength and courage. She includes advice from therapists and faith leaders of color on a full range of ways to heal. Right Within will help women of color strengthen their resolve across corporate America, ensuring that we can all, finally, rise together.
The Wake Up
by Michelle MiJung Kim
As we become more aware of various social injustices in the world, many of us want to be part of the movement toward positive change. But sometimes our best intentions cause unintended harm, and we fumble. We might feel afraid to say the wrong thing and feel guilt for not doing or knowing enough. Sometimes we might engage in performative allyship rather than thoughtful solidarity, leaving those already marginalized further burdened and exhausted. The feelings of fear, insecurity, inadequacy are all too common among a wide spectrum of changemakers, and they put many at a crossroads between feeling stuck and giving up, or staying grounded to keep going. So how can we go beyond performative allyship to creating real change in ourselves and in the world, together?
In The Wake Up, Michelle MiJung Kim shares foundational principles often missing in today’s mainstream conversations around “diversity and inclusion,” inviting readers to deep dive into the challenging and nuanced work of pursuing equity and justice, while exploring various complexities, contradictions, and conflicts inherent in our imperfect world. With a mix of in-the-trenches narrative and accessible unpacking of hot button issues—from inclusive language to representation to "cancel culture"—Michelle offers sustainable frameworks that guide us how to think, approach, and be in the journey as thoughtfully and powerfully as possible.
Inclusion Revolution
by Daisy Auger-Dominguez
A leading diversity executive offers step-by-step guidance for confronting racial bias in the workplace
We are in the midst of a global reckoning on race, and corporations are on high alert. But conventional approaches have fallen short, leaving nagging questions about next steps. Why do diversity trainings fail? What’s so wrong with a company’s “colorblind” workplace culture?
In Inclusion Revolution, Daisy Auger-Domínguez provides frank answers to why popular efforts fail. She then presents the definitive roadmap for revolution, through her dynamic step-by-step process: Reflect, Visualize, Act, and Persist. She offers proven, research-based strategies for racially inclusive management.
Racial inequality in the workplace is a problem we can solve. Inclusion Revolution offers the necessary tools for managers to address issues of race, power, and exclusion, to build change that lasts. Because through the best teams, companies can finally create a stronger future.
