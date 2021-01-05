Michelle MiJung Kim is CEO and co-founder of Awaken, a leading provider of interactive diversity, equity, and inclusion training programs, where she has consulted hundreds of organizations and top executives from Fortune 500 to tech giants to spark meaningful change. Prior to co-founding Awaken, Michelle had a successful career in both tech and management consulting, working with C-/VP-level executives to build high performing organizations around the world As an immigrant queer woman of color, Michelle has been a lifelong social justice activist and a community organizer, serving on a variety of organizations such as the San Francisco LGBTQ Speakers Bureau, UC LGBTIQ Association Steering Committee (commissioned by the UC system's Office of the President), San Francisco Human Rights Commission's Advisory Committee, and LYRIC youth nonprofit's Board of Directors.

A graduate of UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, Michelle lives in Oakland, California causing good trouble in her neighborhood and continuing to amass an obscene number of plants as a proud millennial.