Eight Tremendous Books for Continuing Antiracist Work

History doesn't just exist in textbooks. Rather, it manifests all around us. In monuments, in museums, in plantation sites, in cemeteries—our past comes alive, for better or for worse. In How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, Clint Smith exposes how the public history in the United States inform our understanding of slavery. Smith explores sites of history that tell the truth, and those that don't; those that reckon with slavery and those that try to forget; those that we pass by every day but never question its deeper implications. As racist statues and monuments are contested countrywide, this book is an excellent primer for that debate and the larger conversation around how we tell Black history.