Cornel West
Cornel West is professor of Afro-American studies and philosophy of religion at Harvard University. He is the author of many books, including Keeping Faith, Prophetic Fragments, The Future of the Race (with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.), Breaking Bread (with bell hooks), and the bestselling Race Matters.
By the Author
The Cornel West Reader
Cornel West is one of the nation's premier public intellectuals and one of the great prophetic voices of our era. Whether he is writing a…