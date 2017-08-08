Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Cornel West

Cornel West is professor of Afro-American studies and philosophy of religion at Harvard University. He is the author of many books, including Keeping Faith, Prophetic Fragments, The Future of the Race (with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.), Breaking Bread (with bell hooks), and the bestselling Race Matters.
Read More Arrow Icon