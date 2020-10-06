Brandon P. Fleming
Brandon P. Fleming is the assistant coach of debate at Harvard University and founder of the nationally acclaimed Harvard Diversity Project. In 2020, Fleming was recognized by Forbes magazine on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Fleming was also recognized by The Root magazine as one of The Root 100 Most Influential African Americans in 2020.
By the Author
Miseducated
An inspiring memoir of one man’s transformation from a delinquent, drug-dealing dropout to an award-winning Harvard educator through literature and debate—all by the age of…