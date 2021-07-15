5+ Family Reads About Antiracism
Antiracism
Here are some books to help you and your children think critically about race and racism’s role in our current world, and most importantly, how to combat racism to create a future that includes and accepts all.
To Share
The #1 New York Times bestseller and a USA Today bestseller!
A timely, crucial, and empowering exploration of racism–and antiracism–in America.
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You Reading Guide
Begin identifying and stamping out racist thoughts in your daily life.
For Your Kids
For Teens
For readers of The Hate U Give, a young man searches for answers after the death of his brother at the hands of police in this striking debut novel.
For Kids
From award-winning and bestselling author Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a powerful coming-of-age story about two brothers and the complex ways in which they are forced to navigate the world.
For Babies
This lyrical, empowering poem celebrates black children and seeks to inspire all young people to dream big and achieve their goals.
For You
Offering the tools we need to expose racist thinking.
After sharing Stamped with your family, continue your own exploration of antiracist thinking with the National Award-winning history of how racist ideas were created, spread, and deeply rooted in American society.
