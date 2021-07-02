Family Reads: Celebrating Black History Month
Celebrating Black History Month!
This month gives the perfect opportunity to spark conversations about all the contributions made by Black leaders and figures. The following books are perfect ways to celebrate and learn real stories of Black joy and success.!
To Share
A standout biography of Dr. King.
This picture book biography of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. brings his life and the profound nature of his message to young children through his own words.
For Your Kids
For Teens
This #1 New York Times bestseller shines a light on the many insidious forms of racist ideas–and on ways readers can identify and stamp out racist thoughts in their daily lives.
Audiobook Available
Learn More
For Kids
A humorous and heartwarming bounce-to-the-beat underdog story about a young rapper whose rhymes help bring his community together.
Audiobook Available
Learn More
For Little Kids
This lyrical, empowering poem celebrates black children and seeks to inspire all young people to dream big and achieve their goals.
Audiobook Available
Learn More
For Babies
For You
This book tackles modern-day racism with the perfect balance of levity and gravity.
Writer and performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers Amber Ruffin write with her sister Lacey Lamar with humor and heart to share absurd anecdotes about everyday experiences of racism.
Audiobook Available