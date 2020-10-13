Frank H. Wu
The first Asian American to serve as a law professor at Howard University Law School in Washington, D.C., Frank H. Wu has written for a range of publications including the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, and the Nation, and writes a regular column for Asian Week. He lives in Washington, D.C.Read More
By the Author
Yellow
Writing in the tradition of W. E. B. Du Bois, Cornel West, and others who confronted the "color line" of the twentieth century, journalist, scholar,…