8 Illustrated Books for the Movie Buff in Your Life

If you’re a fan of movie trivia and Turner Classic Movies, then have we got the best stack of books for you! These film books cover a range, from Hollywood classics to newer releases, and they’re the perfect gift for the movie lover in your life–or they make a great treat for your movie shelves!

Summer Movies Cool off in the AC with a great movie and this guide to thirty of the best classic summer movies featuring beach and summer settings, road trips, and more! This book is packed full of photos that go deep into the behind-the-scenes details and productions of a wide range of films spanning from the silent film era to the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which won an Oscar for Best Writing. It also includes classics such as State Fair, The Parent Trap, and Dirty Dancing.

Dark City Fans of film noir will not want to miss out on this fascinating exploration into the history of the genre and the influences on the early noir filmmakers. This book dives deep into the atmosphere of post-war Hollywood and how that unique time period gave birth to film noir, and how the genre has evolved since. Taking into account unique politics, artistic movements, and even scandals that gave rise to this art form, Dark City is a fascinating read for any movie trivia lover!

20th Century-Fox You can't explore the history of filmmaking in the U.S. without knowing the story of legendary movie producer Darryl F. Zanuck and 20th Century Fox, one of the biggest film studios in the business. Eyman's book explores the founding of the studio, how it developed and changed the movie landscape, and all of the big names it both brought in and fostered. Spanning from its all the way up to 2019, when the company was acquired by Disney, this is an essential read that will help contextualize the movie business in the 20th century, and beyond.

The Annotated Godfather The Godfather is arguably one of the best-known movies of all time, and now you can go deep into this classic film with The Annotated Godfather. The book features the complete screenplay with extensive commentary (including deleted scenes) from director Francis Ford Coppola and other cast and crew members, interviews with producers, stories from the set, actor profiles, and more behind-the-scenes movie trivia.

The Essential Directors Although it takes countless people to make a movie, the director is the person with the vision to tie it all together. In The Essential Directors, Sloan De Forest takes an in-depth look at some of the most influential directors throughout the ages, starting with Charlie Chaplin and featuring classic greats like Orson Welles and Alfred Hitchcock, and taking readers through to modern times with Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg.

Hollywood Victory World War II was a unique time in American history where everyone in the nation was called upon to contribute to the war effort, and that includes Hollywood. Hollywood Victory is a fascinating history of how studio, directors, and producers pivoted to making war-time films and comedies as Europe fell, and how those movies were essential for boosting American morale and keeping troops laughing. It even reveals the stories of movie stars and directors' more direct involvement in the war effort, and how many risked their own lives and safety to show American troops they weren't alone during the devastating war.

We hope that these books will enrich your next movie night, and that you’ll share what you’ve learned with fellow movie lovers!