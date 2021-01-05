The Annotated Godfather (50th Anniversary Edition)
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Annotated Godfather (50th Anniversary Edition)

The Complete Screenplay, Commentary on Every Scene, Interviews, and Little-Known Facts

by Jenny M. Jones

Foreword by Francis Ford Coppola

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762473830

USD: $30  /  CAD: $38

ON SALE: September 21st 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Screenwriting

PAGE COUNT: 272

Select a format:

Hardcover Special Edition
ebook Special Edition
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Godfather, this authorized, annotated and illustrated edition of the complete, unedited screenplay includes all the little-known facts, behind-the-scenes intrigue, and first-person reflections from cast and crew members on the making of this landmark film.
 
From its ingenious cinematic innovations and memorable, oft-quoted script to its iconic cast, including Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, James Caan, The Godfather is considered by many to be the greatest movie ever made. And yet, the history of its making is so colorful, so chaotic, that one cannot help but marvel at the seemingly insurmountable odds it overcame to become a true cinematic masterpiece, and a film that continues to captivate its audience decades after its release.
 
In this annotated and illustrated edition of the complete original screenplay, nearly every scene is examined and dissected, including:
  • Fascinating commentary on technical details about the filming and shooting locations
  • Tales from the set, including arguments, accidents, and anecdotes
  • Profiles of the actors and stories of how they were cast
  • Deleted scenes that never made the final cut, and the goofs and gaffes that did
  • And much more
Interviews with former Paramount executives, cast and crew members, and and all-new foreword by Francis Ford Coppola, round out the commentary and shed new light on everything you thought you knew about this most influential film. With more than 200 photographs, this a truly unique, collectable keepsake for every Godfather fan.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews