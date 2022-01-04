Action
The Art of Excitement for Screen, Page, and Game

by Robert Mckee

by Bassem el-Wakil

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538726914

USD: $30  /  CAD: $38

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Screenwriting

PAGE COUNT: 208

Hardcover

What's Inside

Praise

ACCLAIM FOR ROBERT MCKEE
"Legendary."—The Washington Post
"Universally acclaimed."—The New York Times
"McKee is the world's best-known and most respected lecturer of Storytelling Arts."—The Wall Street Journal
"The ultimate master."—BBC
"His great insight into storytelling is unparalleled."—Los Angeles Times
"A not-so-secret force in the movie industry and Hollywood's most sought-after screenwriting instructor."


Vanity Fair
