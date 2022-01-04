By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
ACCLAIM FOR ROBERT MCKEE"Legendary."—The Washington Post
"Universally acclaimed."—The New York Times
"McKee is the world's best-known and most respected lecturer of Storytelling Arts."—The Wall Street Journal
"The ultimate master."—BBC
"His great insight into storytelling is unparalleled."—Los Angeles Times
"A not-so-secret force in the movie industry and Hollywood's most sought-after screenwriting instructor."
—Vanity Fair
—Vanity Fair