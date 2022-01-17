The highly-anticipated addition to Robert Mckee's volume of works that continue to serve as a writer's guide to becoming an expert in the art of storytelling.



Following the massive success of his recent works Dialogue and Character, the most sought-after screenwriting lecturer shares his insights on one of the most demanding yet crucial genres of storytelling: action.

ACTION explores the ways that a modern-day writer can successfully invent an action sequence that stands apart on its own in a world that has become saturated with clichés. McKee and el-Wakil guide the writer to successful originality by deconstructing the genre, illuminating the challenges, and, more importantly, demonstrating how to overcome them. Throughout the book, they illustrate the principles of action with precision and clarity by referencing some of the most popular movies we have come to known including: Die Hard, The Star Wars Saga, Dark Knight, The Matrix and Avengers: Endgame. The shared wisdom of Mckee and el-Wakil allows writers to learn how to invent an action sequence that tomorrow's fans have not seen or read but also how to be sure they can great a great one.