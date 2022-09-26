From the master of Story, Dialogue, and Character, ACTION offers writers the keys to propulsive storytelling.



ACTION explores the ways that a modern-day writer can successfully tell an action story that not only stands apart, but wins the war on clichés. Teaming up with the former co-host of The Story Toolkit, Bassim El-Wakil, legendary story lecturer Robert McKee guides writers to award-winning originality by deconstructing the action genre, illuminating the challenges, and, more importantly, demonstrating how to master the demands of plot with surprising beats of innovation and ingenuity.



Topics include:

Understanding the Four Core Elements of Action

Creating the Action Cast

Hook, Hold, Pay Off: Design in Action

The Action Macguffin

Action Set Pieces

The Sixteen Action Subgenres

A must-add to the McKee storytelling library, ACTION illustrates the principles of narrative drive with precision and clarity by referencing the most popular action movies of our time including: Die Hard, The Star Wars Saga, Dark Knight, The Matrix, and Avengers: Endgame.