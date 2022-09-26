Use FALL22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Action
The Art of Excitement for Screen, Page, and Game
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 24, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
From the master of Story, Dialogue, and Character, ACTION offers writers the keys to propulsive storytelling.
ACTION explores the ways that a modern-day writer can successfully tell an action story that not only stands apart, but wins the war on clichés. Teaming up with the former co-host of The Story Toolkit, Bassim El-Wakil, legendary story lecturer Robert McKee guides writers to award-winning originality by deconstructing the action genre, illuminating the challenges, and, more importantly, demonstrating how to master the demands of plot with surprising beats of innovation and ingenuity.
Topics include:
- Understanding the Four Core Elements of Action
- Creating the Action Cast
- Hook, Hold, Pay Off: Design in Action
- The Action Macguffin
- Action Set Pieces
- The Sixteen Action Subgenres
A must-add to the McKee storytelling library, ACTION illustrates the principles of narrative drive with precision and clarity by referencing the most popular action movies of our time including: Die Hard, The Star Wars Saga, Dark Knight, The Matrix, and Avengers: Endgame.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use