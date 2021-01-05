Scott Eyman
Scott Eyman is an award-winning author of 15 books about the movies, three of which have been New York Times bestsellers. He’s a frequent book reviewer for The Wall Street Journal, Film Comment, and the New York Observer. His books include Hank & Jim: The Fifty-Year Friendship of Henry Fonda and James Stewart; John Wayne: Louis B. Mayer: Lion of Hollywood; and Print the Legend: The Life and Times of John Ford. He lives in West Palm Beach, Florida.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Twentieth Century Fox
From New York Times bestselling author Scott Eyman, this is the story one of the most influential studios in film history, from its glory days…