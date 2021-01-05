Scott Eyman

Scott Eyman is an award-winning author of 15 books about the movies, three of which have been New York Times bestsellers. He’s a frequent book reviewer for The Wall Street Journal, Film Comment, and the New York Observer. His books include Hank & Jim: The Fifty-Year Friendship of Henry Fonda and James Stewart; John Wayne: Louis B. Mayer: Lion of Hollywood; and Print the Legend: The Life and Times of John Ford. He lives in West Palm Beach, Florida.