Basic Books Graduation Reading List
Congratulations, Class of 2021! Celebrate with this inspiring list of must-reads for graduates.
From one of the pioneers of the scientific study of happiness, an indispensable guide to living your best life.
"Csikszentmihalyi eloquently argues that living fully in the here and now requires that one heed the lessons of the past." —New York Times Book Review
A fun yet provocative look at the importance of staying curious in an increasingly indifferent world.
"Leslie...writes convincingly...about the human need and desire to learn deeply and develop expertise." —Wall Street Journal
In the tradition of How to Live and How Proust Can Change Your Life, a philosopher asks how ancient Stoicism can help us flourish today.
"How to Be a Stoic is highly readable, written in clear and accessible prose, and illuminated with anecdotes of both a personal and a historical nature." —Washington Independent Review of Books
Advice and inspiration for women of color seeking new heights of influence, from the “incredible” top Latinx advisor to President Obama (Jennifer Palmieri, author of Dear Madam President).
"In More Than Ready, Cecilia Muñoz poignantly captures the challenges that women of color face as they try to compete on an uneven playing field, coupled with uplifting advice from her experiences rising to the height of her profession. Cecilia gives us insight into the critical lessons that helped her realize she, and we, are more than ready. If only I could have read this book when I began my career." —Valerie Jarrett, former Senior Adviser to president Barack Obama and author of Finding My Voice
Revered as much for her fierce spirit as she is for her art, Frida Kahlo stands today as a feminist symbol of daring creativity. Her paintings have earned her admirers around the world, but perhaps her greatest work of art was her own life.
“A guidebook based on the life and work of pioneering Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, this beautiful volume is sure to inspire.” —Boston Globe
From Roxane Gay to Leslie Jamison, thirty brilliant writers share their timeless stories about the everlasting magic—and occasional misery—of living in the Big Apple, in a new edition of the classic anthology.
"Charming . . . New York's pull is evident throughout." —The New York Times
Meditations
by Marcus Aurelius
Edited by Robin Waterfield
This definitive annotated translation of Marcus Aurelius's Meditations is an insightful look into the mind of Ancient Rome's sixteenth emperor.
“The new edition by Robin Waterfield, a British classics scholar, has much to recommend it. The prose is wonderfully sober and taut, the choices felicitous….The volume’s stand-out feature is its wide-ranging set of footnotes, offering assistance to novice readers, insights that will intrigue specialists, and reformulations that clarify Marcus’ thoughts.” —Wall Street Journal
From microaggressions to the wage gap, The Memo empowers women of color with actionable advice on challenges and offers a clear path to success.
"For black women navigating corporate careers, this book is a must-read." —Essence
Rest
by Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
Foreword by Arianna Huffington
Sit back and relax and learn about why overworking and under resting can be harmful to yourself and your career.
"I recommend Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less, by Alex Soojung-Kim Pang...The title says it all-if you're prone to burnout or still believe that overwork actually works, this book will set you straight." —Arianna Huffington in an interview with Lifehacker.com