The Annotated Edition

The definitive annotated translation of Marcus Aurelius’s Meditations

Marcus Aurelius Antoninus (121-180 CE) was the sixteenth emperor of Rome — and by far the most powerful man in the world. Yet he was also an intensely private person, with a rich interior life and one of the wisest minds of his generation. He collected his thoughts in notebooks, gems that have come to be called his Meditations. Never intended for publication, the work has proved an inexhaustible source of wisdom and one of the most important Stoic texts of all time. In often passionate language, the entries range from one-line aphorisms to essays, from profundity to bitterness.

This annotated edition offers the definitive translation of this classic and much beloved text, with copious notes from world-renowned classics expert Robin Waterfield. It illuminates one of the greatest works of popular philosophy for new readers and enriches the understanding of even the most devoted Stoic.
Genre: Nonfiction / Philosophy / Individual Philosophers

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Price: $27 / $34 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781541673854

