What We Owe the Future
Description
In this instant New York Times bestseller, a renowned philosopher puts forth the case for longtermism
The fate of the world – and the future – is in our hands. Now with a new foreword, What We Owe the Future argues for longtermism: that positively influencing the distant future is our time’s key moral priority. It’s not enough to reverse climate change or avert a pandemic. We must ensure that civilization would rebound if it collapsed; counter the end of moral progress; and prepare for a planet where the smartest beings are digital.
If we make wise choices now, our grandchildren will thrive, knowing we did everything we could to give them a world full of justice, hope and beauty.
“To take these ideas seriously is a truly radical endeavor — one with the power to change the world and even your life.”—Ezra Klein, New York Times
“An intellectually thrilling exploration of moral philosophy and human history in the hands of a very skilled thinker and clear writer.”—Kevin J. Delaney, The Charter
What's Inside
Praise
—Joseph Gordon-Levitt, actor
—Lydia Cacho, journalist and author of The Demons of Eden
“Touchingly optimistic… With something to ponder on every page, a bracing exhortation to do right by the people of centuries to come.”—Kirkus
—Sam Harris, five-time New York Times bestselling author and host of the Making Sense podcast
—Stephen Fry, actor
—Bill McKibben, environmentalist and author of The End of Nature
—Julia Galef, author of The Scout Mindset
—AJ Jacobs, editor at large of Esquire Magazine
—Larissa MacFarquhar, staff writer for The New Yorker and author of Strangers Drowning
“To assess what really matters it always helps to zoom out, and Will MacAskill is probably the world’s best zoom-outer. What We Owe The Future brilliantly shows us the biggest picture of all and persuasively reminds us of the vast impact we can all have.”—Tim Urban, co-founder of Wait but Why
“I expected William MacAskill to write a forceful and persuasive argument for caring more about future people and this book did not disappoint. But it’s so much more—What We Owe The Future is an engaged and deeply original exploration of questions ranging from the contingency of moral progress, to the perils of AI, to the very nature of a happy and fulfilled life. It’s an important, stimulating, and delightful book.”—Paul Bloom