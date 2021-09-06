With prose that is “wonderfully sober and taut” (Wall Street Journal), this definitive translation of Marcus Aurelius’s Meditations offers inspiration for living today

Marcus Aurelius Antoninus (121–180 CE) was the sixteenth emperor of Rome—and the most powerful man in the world. Yet he was also an intensely private person, with a rich interior life and one of the wisest minds of his generation. He collected his thoughts in notebooks that have come to be called his Meditations. Never intended for publication, the work has proved an inexhaustible source of wisdom and one of the most important Stoic texts of all time.

This annotated edition offers the definitive translation of this classic and much beloved text, from world-renowned classics expert Robin Waterfield. Illuminating one of the greatest works of popular philosophy for new readers, it enriches the understanding of even the most devoted Stoic.