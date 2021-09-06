Meditations
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Meditations

The Annotated Edition

by Marcus Aurelius

Edited by Robin Waterfield

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781541673861

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: May 17th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Philosophy / Individual Philosophers

PAGE COUNT: 384

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover

With prose that is “wonderfully sober and taut” (Wall Street Journal), this definitive translation of Marcus Aurelius’s Meditations offers inspiration for living today

Marcus Aurelius Antoninus (121–180 CE) was the sixteenth emperor of Rome—and the most powerful man in the world. Yet he was also an intensely private person, with a rich interior life and one of the wisest minds of his generation. He collected his thoughts in notebooks that have come to be called his Meditations. Never intended for publication, the work has proved an inexhaustible source of wisdom and one of the most important Stoic texts of all time.

This annotated edition offers the definitive translation of this classic and much beloved text, from world-renowned classics expert Robin Waterfield. Illuminating one of the greatest works of popular philosophy for new readers, it enriches the understanding of even the most devoted Stoic.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews