Arianna Davis

Arianna Davis is the digital director for O, The Oprah Magazine. She previously worked at Refinery29 and Us Weekly, and she has written for New York Magazine, Glamour, Marie Claire, and PopSugar Latina. She has also served as an entertainment expert for Access Hollywood, Tamron Hall, VH1, and TLC. She lives in New York City.
