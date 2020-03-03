Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Arianna Davis
Arianna Davis is the digital director for O, The Oprah Magazine. She previously worked at Refinery29 and Us Weekly, and she has written for New York Magazine, Glamour, Marie Claire, and PopSugar Latina. She has also served as an entertainment expert for Access Hollywood, Tamron Hall, VH1, and TLC. She lives in New York City.Read More
By the Author
What Would Frida Do?
A contemporary guide to life, inspired by the extraordinary artist Frida Kahlo Revered as much for her fierce spirit as she is for her art,…