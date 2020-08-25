Mihaly Csikszentmihalhi
By the Author
Finding Flow
From one of the pioneers of the scientific study of happiness, an indispensable guide to living your best life. What makes a good life? Is…
Good Work
What does it mean to carry out "good work"? What strategies allow people to maintain moral and ethical standards at a time when market forces…
Becoming Adult
How do young people envision their occupational futures? What do teenagers feel about their schooling and after-school work, and how do these experiences affect their…
Being Adolescent
To find out what teenagers' lives are like, two psychologists gave beepers to seventy-five adolescents, signaled them at random, and asked them to record their…