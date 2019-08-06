Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Cecilia Munoz

Cecilia Muñoz served for eight years on President Obama’s senior staff, first as director of intergovernmental affairs and then as director of the Domestic Policy Council. She has appeared on the Today Show, Good Morning America, PBS NewsHour, Dateline, the O’Reilly Factor, CNN’s Situation Room, and NPR. She lives in Washington, DC.
