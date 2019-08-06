Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cecilia Munoz
Cecilia Muñoz served for eight years on President Obama’s senior staff, first as director of intergovernmental affairs and then as director of the Domestic Policy Council. She has appeared on the Today Show, Good Morning America, PBS NewsHour, Dateline, the O’Reilly Factor, CNN’s Situation Room, and NPR. She lives in Washington, DC.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
More than Ready
Advice and inspiration for women of color seeking new heights of influence, from the top Latinx advisor to President Obama Women of color are becoming…