Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
More than Ready
Be Strong and Be You . . . and Other Lessons for Women of Color on the Rise
Advice and inspiration for women of color seeking new heights of influence, from the top Latinx advisor to President Obama
Women of color are becoming more visible and more powerful than ever, achieving higher levels of success and blazing new paths for future generations. These women are pioneers, finding their own way in otherwise white-dominated arenas.
As the first Latinx to direct national domestic policy issues, Cecilia Muñoz knows the difficulties of getting ahead without exemplars to follow. In More than Ready, she offers readers lessons from the challenges she faced and the victories she achieved in the White House, with wise advice like
- Keep your elbows sharp: Hold your ground when others seek to devalue your contribution.
- Defend kindness: Elevate empathy in the workplace and beyond.
- Leverage failure: Turn losses into gains by embracing the benefits of the experience.
Full of invaluable insights about working through fear, overcoming injustices, and facing down detractors, More than Ready provides the tactical tools women of color need to reach unprecedented levels of power and success — without compromising who they are.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Americans are slowly, sometimes reluctantly, coming to understand that power and success comes in many shapes and sizes. Following the adventures of Cecilia Muñoz, a self-described 'diminutive Latina,' as she scales the heights of domestic policy-making and finds herself at President Obama's elbow, will inspire an entire generation of America's next leaders."—Anne-Marie Slaughter, president and CEO of New America and author of Unfinished Business: Women Men Work Family
"Cecilia's experience provides valuable lessons, especially to young people looking to make their way, wondering whether their voices matter."—
Hilda Solis, former US Secretary of Labor