Advice and inspiration for women of color seeking new heights of influence, from the top Latinx advisor to President Obama





Women of color are becoming more visible and more powerful than ever, achieving higher levels of success and blazing new paths for future generations. These women are pioneers, finding their own way in otherwise white-dominated arenas.





As the first Latinx to direct national domestic policy issues, Cecilia Muñoz knows the difficulties of getting ahead without exemplars to follow. In More than Ready, she offers readers lessons from the challenges she faced and the victories she achieved in the White House, with wise advice like

Hold your ground when others seek to devalue your contribution. Defend kindness: Elevate empathy in the workplace and beyond.

Full of invaluable insights about working through fear, overcoming injustices, and facing down detractors, More than Ready provides the tactical tools women of color need to reach unprecedented levels of power and success — without compromising who they are.