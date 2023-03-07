Orders over $45 ship FREE

Mastering Community
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Mastering Community

The Surprising Ways Coming Together Moves Us from Surviving to Thriving

by Christine Porath

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 7, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538736852

Genre

Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Motivational

Description

Now in paperback, from the author of Mastering Civility, an illuminating and empowering guide to help you discover just how important thriving communities are to our wellbeing and the success of organizations, and learn what steps you can take to create them

Despite our deep desire to feel a sense of belonging, many of us feel isolated. The rise of technology and modern workplace practices have led people to be even more disconnected, even as we remain constantly contactable. And as our human interactions have decreased, so too have our happiness levels. This is sparking a crisis in mental health that will have repercussions for years, leaving people lonelier and organizations less productive and profitable, too. What Christine Porath has discovered in her research is that leaders, organizations, and managers of all stripes may recognize there is a cost but have few solutions for how to implement the cure: Community.

With her signature depth and grasp of research across myriad industries including business, healthcare, hospitality, and sports, Porath extrapolates from the statistics on the experiences of hundreds of thousands of people across six continents to show us the potential for change. Through uniting people and sharing information, unleashing them with autonomy, creating a respectful environment, practicing radical candor, providing a sense of meaning, and boosting personal well-being, anyone can help a community truly flourish. The applications of Porath’s findings are endless, and the stories and case studies are positive and uplifting. This insightful exploration of the real nature of community-building will inspire readers to unite and grow their communities—be it in the workplace, the PTA, sports, or places of worship—and make them thrive.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less