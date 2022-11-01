What will bring you success?

What will give you the greatest edge in your professional and personal life? Opportunities? Intelligence? Education? Money? Friends in high places? Hard work? Luck?

Nope. It’s none of these. It is your ability to think!

Every product, service, invention, song, movie, book, painting, design, company, object, or innovation begins with a thought.

People who think differently have an edge over others.

What you think determines who you are. Who you are

determines what you do.

Your thinking impacts your capacity. Your capacity changes

your destiny. Your destiny determines your legacy.

You can change the way you think.

From the Introduction of The Thinker’s Edge