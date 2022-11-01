Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Thinker's Edge
The Thinker's Edge

11 Practices for Getting Ahead in Business and Life

by John C. Maxwell

Description

How Can You Get an Edge in a Competitive World?
 
Think better.
 
Whether you’re competing against others or trying to beat your own best performances, good thinking is the key.
 
In The Thinker’s Edge, international bestselling author and leadership expert John C. Maxwell shares eleven simple practices to help you better use your most-valuable asset—your mind.
 
By developing your thinking and creating habits of mind, you will gain insight and perspective, become innovative and focused, display realism and optimism, and embrace strategy while adding value to others. Follow Maxwell’s advice, and you and your team will perform better than you ever have before.

About Maxwell Moments

Maxwell Moments is an innovative new line of books unlike any other Maxwell books in the marketplace. With a fresh new look and feel, they will appeal to a younger and more innovative audience while delivering the same time-tested Maxwell message of hope, personal growth, leadership development, and success.
 
Titles in the Maxwell Moments series are single-concept books in a creative format, chock full of wisdom, insight, and inspiration. Each contains the essence of one of John’s messages, divided into short chapters to be savored in small bites, read in a single sitting, given as gifts, and used as mentoring tools.

What will bring you success?

What will give you the greatest edge in your professional and personal life? Opportunities? Intelligence? Education? Money? Friends in high places? Hard work? Luck?

Nope. It’s none of these. It is your ability to think!

Every product, service, invention, song, movie, book, painting, design, company, object, or innovation begins with a thought.

People who think differently have an edge over others.

What you think determines who you are. Who you are

determines what you do.

Your thinking impacts your capacity. Your capacity changes

your destiny. Your destiny determines your legacy.

You can change the way you think.

From the Introduction of The Thinker’s Edge
Meet The Author: John C. Maxwell

John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 24 million books in fifty languages. Often called America’s #1 leadership authority, Maxwell was identified as the most popular leadership expert in the world by Inc. magazine in 2014, and he has been voted the top leadership professional six years in a row on LeadershipGurus.net. He is the founder of The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, and EQUIP, a non-profit organization that has trained more than 5 million leaders in 180 countries. Each year Maxwell speaks to Fortune 500 companies, presidents of nations, and many of the world’s top business leaders.

