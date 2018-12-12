James Patterson Books in Order (1993-2010)
Author James Patterson started his writing career in 1976 with his debut novel, The Thomas Berryman Number (re-released by Little, Brown & Company in 2006). From there, he went on to introduce the world to Detective Alex Cross in Along Came a Spider (1993). Since then, Patterson has spawned the Women’s Murder Club series, the Michael Bennet series, the Private series, and the NYPD Red series among others. Here you can discover hidden lost gems from James Patterson’s prolific career as master of fiction.
The List: James Patterson’s Earlier Works (1993 – 2010)
Published by James Patterson in 2010
Cross Fire
by James Patterson
Alex Cross encounters his most explosive case ever as a D. C. assassin picks off politicians . . . and his most deadly enemy is waiting to kill everyone he loves...
Don't Blink
by James Patterson
by Howard Roughan
Join reporter Nick Daniels as he uncovers deadly secrets in a page-turning thriller from the “unstoppable” James Patterson (USA Today)...
The Postcard Killers
by James Patterson
by Liza Marklund
Europe is stunning in the summer . . . but NYPD detective Jacob Kanon isn’t there for the beauty. He’s on a mission: to track down his daughter’s killer...
The 9th Judgment
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
The Women’s Murder Club takes on two deranged killers, but Detective Lindsay Boxer begins to wonder if the mysterious case is also breaking apart her closest friendships.
Worst Case
by James Patterson
by Michael Ledwidge
Alex Cross has Washington, D. C. The Women’s Murder Club has San Francisco. Detective Michael Bennett has all of New York City, chaos capital of the world...
Published by James Patterson in 2009
I, Alex Cross
by James Patterson
When a beloved relative is murdered, Detective Alex Cross vows to hunt down the killer . . . and discovers a secret that could rock the entire world.
Alex Cross's TRIAL
by James Patterson
by Richard DiLallo
Written in the fearless voice of Detective Alex Cross, Alex Cross’s Trial is a #1 New York Times bestseller of murder, love, and above all, bravery.
Swimsuit
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
In this #1 New York Times bestseller, tropical paradise becomes a dark inferno of kidnapping, temptation, and ruthless killing when a beautiful supermodel goes missing in Hawaii.
The 8th Confession
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
Join the Women’s Murder Club on an exhilarating thrill ride as love and murder test their friendships like never before...
Run for Your Life
by James Patterson
by Michael Ledwidge
Detective Mike Bennett takes on New York’s most terrifying epidemic in James Patterson’s gripping blockbuster novel...
Published by James Patterson in 2008
Cross Country
by James Patterson
Unprotected and alone, Alex Cross is chasing a horrible new breed of killer. When the crimes hit close to home, he must hunt down the source . . . before it finds him first.
Sail
by James Patterson
by Howard Roughan
A mother and her three children struggle to survive on the most shocking vacation of their lives...
7th Heaven
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
Discover the Women’s Murder Club’s most terrifying case ever in this New York Times bestseller. As a terrible series of fires blazes through California, the heat begins to rage too close to home.
Published by James Patterson in 2007
Double Cross
by James Patterson
Alex Cross faces two crazed killers in this chilling, suspenseful blockbuster from James Patterson, “the man who can’t miss” (Time)...
You've Been Warned
by James Patterson
by Howard Roughan
An aspiring photographer is about to get the chance of a lifetime in New York-and face a forbidden love that just might be her downfall...
The Midnight Club
by James Patterson
#1 New York Times bestselling author James Patterson weaves a suspenseful tale of a powerful mobster who runs up against a very determined cop and his faithful crime fighters.
Black Friday
by James Patterson
A courageous federal agent and a resourceful woman lawyer are the only ones who can save New York City from the terror of a secret militia group...
6th Target, The
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
When a horrifying attack leaves one of the Women’s Murder Club struggling for her life, the others fight to keep a madman behind bars before anyone else is hurt.
Step on a Crack
by James Patterson
by Michael Ledwidge
As he faces a devastating personal loss, Detective Michael Bennett is about to take on the most sinister challenge of his career: a kidnapping crisis that could destroy the most powerful people in America.
Published by James Patterson in 2006
The 5th Horseman
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
Dare to face the most terrifying heights of suspense. From hospital murders to explosive court battles, the Women’s Murder Club takes on their most harrowing challenge yet.
Judge & Jury
by James Patterson
by Andrew Gross
When a single mom and aspiring actress ends up on an important jury, she must team up with an FBI agent to hunt down a vicious and powerful mob boss.
Season of the Machete
by James Patterson
Cool and glamorous, they appear to be a successful couple on a holiday. Yet Damian and Carrie Rose are psychopathic murderers for hire.
The Thomas Berryman Number
by James Patterson
Discover James Patterson’s stunning debut, an Edgar Award-winning novel of prejudice and murder in the American South...
Published by James Patterson in 2005
Lifeguard
by James Patterson
by Andrew Gross
High risk, high reward: a $5 million heist is the perfect job for Ned Kelly. But when it all goes horribly wrong, he discovers a world of secrets and sabotage...
4th of July
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
The world’s bestselling detective series has never been more suspenseful. Trapped in deadly showdowns, courtroom trials, and dangerous secrets, the Women’s Murder Club must fight for their lives.
Published by James Patterson in 2004
3rd Degree
by James Patterson
by Andrew Gross
In James Patterson’s shockingly suspenseful #1 New York Times bestseller, one member of the Women’s Murder Club is hiding a secret so dangerous that it could destroy them all.
Published by James Patterson in 2003
When the Wind Blows
by James Patterson
While grieving her husband’s murder, a young Colorado veterinarian meets a troubled FBI agent and begins to uncover the world’s most sinister secrets...
The Lake House
by James Patterson
The memorable story begun in When the Wind Blows continues in this thrilling novel, and it’s one that really soars! Frannie O’Neil, a Colorado veterinarian, knows a terrible secret that will change the history of the world.
The Jester
by James Patterson
by Andrew Gross
Hugh De Luc returns from the Crusades to discover that his terrifying nightmare has just begun.
Cat & Mouse
by James Patterson
In this New York Times bestseller, two killers-one operating in America, one in Europe-believe Alex Cross is the only worthy opponent in the deadly game each has planned.
Published by James Patterson in 2002
The Beach House
by James Patterson
by Peter de Jonge
When New York law student Jack Mullen learns that his brother has drowned, he knows it can’t be an accident...
2nd Chance
by James Patterson
The Women’s Murder Club returns for another thrilling crime investigation. Will their skills be enough to take down a brutal madman...
Published by James Patterson between 1993 – 2001
1st to Die
by James Patterson
Four crime-solving friends face off against a killer in San Francisco in the Women’s Murder Club novel that started James Patterson’s thrilling series.
Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas
by James Patterson
Discover James Patterson’s powerfully moving novel of love, loss, hope, and family.
Cradle and All
by James Patterson
Two teenage girls claim that they are pregnant virgins. But only one is carrying the child of Christ . . . and the other will deliver the son of Satan...
Roses Are Red
by James Patterson
Alex Cross is racing against time as a series of crimes stuns Washington, D. C.-and he might be facing his most brilliant enemy yet...
Miracle on the 17th Green
by James Patterson
by Peter de Jonge
Just when we need some magic in our lives, bestselling author James Patterson brings us a stirring tale of life, love, and the power of Christmas miracles.
Hide and Seek
by James Patterson
It was the trial that electrified the world. Not only because of the defendant, Maggie Bradford, the woman whose songs captivated the world’s heart.
Along Came a Spider
by James Patterson
Discover the classic thriller that launched the #1 detective series of the past twenty-five years, now one of PBS’s “100 Great American Reads”
About James Patterson
James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to school kids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family. Read More
