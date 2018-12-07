Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Read all of James Patterson’s Books in Order

Hachette Book Group

Discover James Patterson‘s incredible, lengthy library of works starting with today’s most recent blockbuster release and going all the way back to classic thrillers like Kiss the Girls (1995) and Hide and Seek (1996). Browse all of Hachette Book Group‘s James Patterson books in reverse chronological order to find that hidden treasure you missed and make it your newest page-turner.

 

The List: HBG’s James Patterson Books in Reverse Chronological Order (2011-2019)

(Click Here for James Patterson Books 1993-2010)

 

Published by James Patterson in 2019

 

The Chef

by

Police detective by day, celebrity food truck chef by night, now Caleb Rooney has a new title: Most Wanted.

 

Liar Liar

by

Detective Harriet Blue is a very good cop . . . gone very bad. In the space of a week, she has committed theft and fraud, resisted arrest, assaulted a police officer, and is considered a dangerous fugitive from the law. 

 

Published by James Patterson in 2018

 

Target: Alex Cross

by

A killer elite–six assassins–are on the loose. So is Alex Cross. 

Ambush

by

Only Detective Michael Bennett stands in the way of two lethal cartels fighting for New York City’s multi-million-dollar opioid trade. And they know where Bennett, and his family, live.

 

Juror #3

by

With

A young attorney tries her first case . . . and it’s Murder One in a legal thriller from the world’s #1 bestselling writer.

Texas Ranger

by

In James Patterson’s white-hot Western thriller, a Texas Ranger fights for his life, his freedom, and the town he loves as he investigates his ex-wife’s murder.

Triple Homicide

by

James Patterson’s greatest detectives are together for the first time! Read 3 electrifying thrillers featuring Alex Cross, Michael Bennett, and the Women’s Murder Club. 

Murder in Paradise

by

3 pulse-pounding stories from the world’s #1 bestselling writer in one book!

The President Is Missing

by

The President Is Missing confronts a threat so huge that it jeopardizes not just Pennsylvania Avenue and Wall Street, but all of America.

Princess

by

A secret and the British crown make a murderous combination in this page-turning suspense novel in the #1 bestselling Private series.

The 17th Suspect

by

A series of shootings exposes San Francisco to a methodical yet unpredictable killer, and a reluctant woman decides to put her trust in Sergeant Lindsay Boxer. 

Red Alert

by

When the rich are being murdered, even their money can’t save them, but the question is, can NYPD Red? The instant New York Times bestseller will keep you in suspense and reading till the very last page.

Fifty Fifty

by

What are the chances that convicted killer Sam Blue is innocent of the serial murders of three young women?

Published by James Patterson in 2017

 

Count to Ten

by

Santosh Wagh quit his job as head of Private India after harrowing events in Mumbai almost got him killed. 

Haunted

by

Detective Michael Bennett and his family are ready to escape New York for a vacation in Maine-but a shocking scene deep in the woods reveals a dark world of drugs and murder.

The Store

by

When Jacob and Megan Brandeis plan to expose a secretive and evil corporation, the fallout threatens to destroy them.

 

The Black Book

by

Billy Harney was born to be a cop. As the son of Chicago’s chief of detectives with a twin sister on the force, Billy plays it by the book. 

Humans, Bow Down

by

With

Illustrated by

The Great War is over. The robots have won. The humans who survived have two choices: they can submit and serve the vicious rulers they created, or be banished to the Reserve, a desolate, unforgiving landscape where it’s a crime just to be human.

Published by James Patterson in 2016

Missing

by

When the CEO of a research company disappears without a trace, Private Investigations has to catch a brutal killer-a killer headed straight to the victim’s door.

Woman of God

by

A new Pope will be chosen in Rome . . . and she just might be a woman. But she’s made some powerful enemies who will stop at nothing-not even murder.

Bullseye

by

In a stunning thriller from the world’s #1 bestselling writer, New York Detective Michael Bennett is caught in the crossfire of a deadly standoff, and he must kill . . . or be killed.

The Games

by

In the #1 bestselling series, Private’s Jack Morgan must hunt down a killer before the Olympic games begin in Rio.

15th Affair

by

When an alluring blonde with ties to the CIA disappears from a murder scene, Detective Lindsay Boxer turns to the Women’s Murder Club to help her track down an elusive suspect: her husband.

Private Paris

by

Someone is targeting the most powerful people in Paris . . . and only private investigator Jack Morgan can make it stop.

NYPD Red 4

by

New York’s most elite police force chases a ruthless murderer with an uncontrollable lust for money and blood...

Published by James Patterson in 2015

 

Cross Justice

by

For Alex Cross, the toughest cases hit close to home-and in this deadly thrill ride, he’s trying to solve the most personal mystery of his life...

 

Confessions: The Murder of an Angel

by

In the dramatic conclusion of the #1 New York Times bestselling series, Tandy Angel’s next murder case could be her own...

 

The Murder House

by

Detective Jenna Murphy comes to the Hamptons to solve a murder-but what she finds is more deadly than she could ever imagine...

 

Alert

by

In this New York Times bestseller, Detective Michael Bennett must race against time to save New York City from chaos by tracking down the source of two mysterious attacks.

 

Truth or Die

by

D. C. attorney Trevor Mann is about to discover a shocking secret . . . and to uncover the truth, he must solve the most shocking mystery of his life...

 

14th Deadly Sin

by

With San Francisco under siege and every cop a suspect, the Women’s Murder Club must risk their lives to save the city-and each other...

 

Miracle at Augusta

by

One year after his big golf tournament win, Travis McKinley struggles to find a place in the world of professional sports in this inspiring novel...

 

NYPD Red 3

by

In James Patterson’s sensational mystery, NYPD Red discovers a chilling conspiracy that terrifies the city’s most powerful...

 

Private Vegas

by

Private investigator Jack Morgan is on the hunt for a murderer in Las Vegas-and the murder ring he uncovers is unlike anything he’s ever seen...

Published by James Patterson in 2014

 

Hope to Die

by

Detective Alex Cross is being stalked by a psychotic genius, forced to play the deadliest game of his career...

 

Private India: City on Fire

by

When Jack Morgan opens a branch of Private in Mumbai, a mysterious killer threatens to destroy the agency-and the city-from the inside out...

 

Burn

by

Detective Michael Bennett finally returns to New York City-and to the most unsettling, horrific case of his career in this #1 New York Times bestseller...

 

Private Down Under

by

With the best detectives in the business, cutting edge technology and offices around the globe, there is no investigation company quite like Private. 

 

Invisible

by

When FBI researcher Emmy Dockery finds a missing link between hundreds of unsolved cases, no one believes her . . . until the evidence is too compelling to ignore.

 

Unlucky 13

by

San Francisco Detective Lindsay Boxer is loving her life as a new mother. With an attentive husband, a job she loves, plus best friends who can talk about anything from sex to murder, things couldn’t be better.

 

NYPD Red 2

by

NYPD Red’s finest detectives are about to investigate a brutal crime scene in Central Park . . . but even their training can’t prepare them for the biggest case of their careers.

 

Private L.A.

by

When Hollywood’s golden couple goes missing, Private’s Jack Morgan is the only one who can solve the mystery...

Published by James Patterson in 2013

 

Cross My Heart

by

The stakes are higher than ever for Alex Cross as he faces his most personal enemy yet: a criminal who threatens his family...

 

Gone

by

A crime lord has declared war on America. Only Detective Michael Bennett knows why...

Mistress

by

Discover a dangerous world of manipulation, obsession, and murder in James Patterson’s scary, sexy standalone thriller...

 

Second Honeymoon

by

In James Patterson’s dazzling thriller, two secret agents hunt down a serial killer targeting honeymoon couples in Rome...

 

12th of Never

by

It’s finally time! Detective Lindsay Boxer is in labor-while two killers are on the loose...

 

Private Berlin

by

An investigator in Berlin is on the brink of a terrifying discovery that could throw Europe into chaos in this tense thriller-perfect for fans of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

 

Published by James Patterson in 2012

 

Private London

by

In James Patterson’s #1 bestselling Private series, the world’s most exclusive detective agency hunts London’s most mysterious killer...

 

Merry Christmas, Alex Cross

by

On Christmas Eve, Alex Cross must risk everything to solve a mystery and stop a hostage situation from spiraling out of control...

 

NYPD Red

by

On the opening night of New York’s biggest Hollywood event, special task force NYPD Red is on high alert-and they can’t afford to make a single mistake...

 

Zoo

by

In James Patterson’s pulse-racing New York Times bestseller, violent animal attacks are destroying entire cities-and two unlikely heroes must save the world before it’s too late.

 

I, Michael Bennett

by

Police officers shot . . . judges murdered . . . and Detective Michael Bennett is the killer’s next target...

 

11th Hour

by

Lindsay Boxer is pregnant at last! But her work doesn’t slow for a second. When millionaire Chaz Smith is mercilessly gunned down, she discovers that the murder weapon is linked to the deaths of four of San Francisco’s most untouchable criminals. 

 

Guilty Wives

by

After a lavish night of guilty pleasures in Monte Carlo, four best friends face an awful morning of arrests-and a fight for survival...

 

Private Games

by

The world’s most renowned investigation firm is in charge of security for the Olympic Games. But when a killer strikes hours before the event, they must stop him in his tracks.

 

Private: #1 Suspect

by

Former Marine Jack Morgan always uncovers the truth. But in James Patterson’s unforgettable thriller, he faces his most shocking case yet...

 

Published by James Patterson in 2011

 

Kill Alex Cross

by

With relentless danger around every corner, Detective Alex Cross is hunting down a kidnapper . . . but only if someone powerful doesn’t kill him first...

 

The Christmas Wedding

by

Experience the magic of the Christmas season with a holiday wedding, an exciting secret, and a life-changing gift from the bride to her family...

 

Kill Me If You Can

by

A poor art student living in New York stumbles on a bag of diamonds . . . but they come at a price in this unforgettable novel from “America’s #1 storyteller” (Forbes).

 

Now You See Her

by

Nina Bloom may be the perfect lawyer, wife, and mother . . . but when an innocent man is framed for murder in Key West, her past comes back to haunt her.

 

Toys

by

Move over, James Bond and Jason Bourne-superhuman agent Hays Baker fights to save millions of lives in James Patterson’s thrilling bestseller...

 

Tick Tock

by

NYC’s #1 detective, Michael Bennett, has a huge problem-the Son of Sam, the Werewolf of Wisteria and the Mad Bomber are all back. The city has never been more terrified!

 

>> The List Continues. . . Click for More James Patterson Books in Order (1993-2010) >>

 

About James Patterson

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum RideMiddle SchoolI Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to school kids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

 

Learn more at jamespatterson.com

 

 

 