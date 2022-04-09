Books to Celebrate National Siblings Day

Siblings can sometimes be annoying: not sharing food, taking our toys, and teasing a little too much. But in the end, we know they’re there for us when we need them. Celebrate National Siblings Day by reading these magical books about the bonds between sisters and brothers.

In this gripping tale showing the bonds of friendship and sisterhood, Emma, who has grown up alone in the neighborhood, meets two sets of sisters when they move to her street. Together, they discover that working together transforms their skills into superpowers that can help them change their neighborhood. Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, authors of the #1 New York Times bestselling Sisters First and The Superpower Sisterhood, celebrate the bonds of friendship and show how fun life can be with sisters by your side!

Anyone with sisters knows, it’s definitely an adventure with its ups and downs. Trying to play together or even share something is hard and can lead to arguments, and even physical fights sometimes. But Lulu and Zoey show that despite the difficulty in trying to get along, when they’re together it’s possible to create something new and wonderful. The sisters’ relationship is refreshingly realistic and readers will see themselves in the characters, and the vibrant illustrations and dynamic rhymes make for an upbeat storytime.



You and Me Are So Nice Together Sixty international, prize-winning artists put a fresh visual spin on the many facets and values of friendship in this quirky, contemporary combination of pictures and words. Each artist has chosen and illustrated a quotation they find particularly inspiring and personally meaningful, resulting in a selection of lesser-known quotes and surprising sayings, from Chilean novelist Roberto Bolano to Senagalese feminist and writer Mariam Bâ, sports announcer Ed Cunningham, Mark Twain, Muriel Barbery, Ethel Barrymore, and many others. You & Me Are So Nice Together is the perfect antidote to the overly sentimental odes to the enduring and never-more-important gift of friendship. Two pull-out postcards featuring art from the book are included as a bonus feature Also Available From: Buy Now:

THE INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER!

A powerful, vibrantly illustrated story about the first day of school–and two sisters on one’s first day of hijab–by Olympic medalist and social justice activist Ibtihaj Muhammad.

With her new backpack and light-up shoes, Faizah knows the first day of school is going to be special. It’s the start of a brand new year and, best of all, it’s her older sister Asiya’s first day of hijab–a hijab of beautiful blue fabric, like the ocean waving to the sky. But not everyone sees hijab as beautiful, and in the face of hurtful, confusing words, Faizah will find new ways to be strong.

In celebration of difference, Todd Parr shows how all different kinds of brothers are a special part of the family. Whether they are big, small, quiet, or a little wild, siblings will develop a new appreciation for the brothers in their family. Sometimes brothers may bug you, but be sure to still give them a hug to show your love for them.

Following his family classics The Mommy Book, The Daddy Book, The Grandma Book, and The Grandpa Book, Todd Parr celebrates all kinds of sisters. With his trademark childlike drawing style, this book is perfect for sisters of all ages, especially for older siblings expecting a new little sister.

On the day of a rare super blue blood moon eclipse, twelve year-old Amira and her little brother, Hamza, can’t stop bickering while attending a special exhibit on medieval Islamic astronomy. As stargazer Amira is wowed by the gadgets, Hamza stumbles across the mesmerizing and forbidden Box of the Moon. Amira can only watch in horror as Hamza grabs the defunct box and it springs to life, setting off a series of events that could shatter their world—as they come face-to-face with two otherworldly creatures: jinn.

Meet the seven princesses: Rosamund, Orellia, Amaryllis, Hazel, Azzurra, Indigo, and Violet. Each of them is kind and skilled, but couldn’t be more different with their unique personalities and interests. From math to fashion design, these princesses are relatable for a wide range of children with different interests or children still discovering their interests. In this modern-day fairy tale, the seven princess sisters do everything together, from horseback riding to jumping in leaf piles. But some of the biggest fights of their lives could change everything. Can the sisters find a way to fill their kingdom with laughter again?



From the time we are young, we are drawn to special people—the ones who complete our sentences and who know our favorite color, food, and song. The people who understand us and make us happier than anyone else in the world. After all, no matter how much time passes or how many miles tug us apart, there is no one quite like a best friend. From New York Times bestselling creators Pat Zietlow Miller and Eliza Wheeler, this jubilant celebration of friendship and the adventures of childhood will make your heart sing.

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.