When I'm With You

by Pat Zietlow Miller

Illustrated by Eliza Wheeler

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316429153

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: March 1st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
There’s something that I’ve noticed.
Perhaps you’ve seen it, too.
Life is so much better
when it’s me and you.
 
From the time we are young, we are drawn to special people—the ones who complete our sentences and who know our favorite color, food, and song. The people who understand us and make us happier than anyone else in the world. After all, no matter how much time passes or how many miles tug us apart, there is no one quite like a best friend.
 
From New York Times bestselling creators Pat Zietlow Miller and Eliza Wheeler, this jubilant celebration of friendship and the adventures of childhood will make your heart sing.

