Books for Valentine’s Day

It Takes Two
by Jenny Holiday
One of Entertainment Weekly's best romances of 2018!
Wendy Liu should be delighted to be her best friend's maid of honor. But after years spent avoiding the bride's brother - aka the boy who once broke her heart - she's now trapped with him during an endless amount of wedding festivities. Luckily she's had time to perfect her poker face, and engaging Noah Denning in a little friendly competition might just prove that she's over him for good...
Noah Denning is determined to make his little sister's wedding memorable. But it seems Wendy is trying to outdo him at every turn. Challenging each other was always something he and Wendy did right, so when she proposes they compete to see who can throw the best bachelor or bachelorette party in Sin City, Noah takes the bait - and ups the stakes. Because this time around, he wants Wendy for keeps. And when you're fighting for love, all bets are off. "Romantic comedy at its best." -- The Washington Post
"A witty, sexy and wonderfully entertaining romantic comedy." -USA Today, Happy Ever After "Holiday combines class and sass with a hefty dose of humor." -Publishers Weekly
"Marvelously memorable characters." -- BooklistWhat readers are saying about It Takes Two:"Highly recommend this charming tale, it's sure to leave you smiling long after the last page is turned!"
"Heartfelt and sexy, It Takes Two is further proof of Holiday's remarkable talent."
"A story that's both lighthearted and emotionally compelling....Jenny Holiday is one of my new favorite authors!"
Love in 90 Days
by Diana Kirschner, PhD
The Book That Has Led to Countless Happy Marriages
Finding true love is possible in just 90 days. Renowned relationship expert and clinical psychologist, Dr. Diana Kirschner, uses the latest research, clinical, and personal experience to show you how. Dr. Diana knows the questions single women everywhere face: "Why am I attracted to the wrong kind of guys?" "Why is he just not that into me?" "Why can't I seem to find the One?"
When it comes to love, most single women unconsciously make the same mistakes over and over again regardless of age, work success, or the type of man they are dating. Isn't it time to try a new approach to dating?
Used by Tens of Thousands of Women Worldwide
Drawing on her experience coaching tens of thousands of single women all over the world, Dr. Diana pulls no punches. She outlines a program that gets women on the fast track to smash through their self-sabotage and forge a healthy love relationship.
In Love in 90 Days you'll find insights and practical advice on:
- Deadly dating patterns. Identify and break them!
- How to find great guys online and offline
- Rapid healing from heartbreak: bounce back better than ever
- Irresistible self-confidence: eradicate destructive dating beliefs and turbocharge your self-esteem.
- Understand dating games men play
- Unique issues faced by African-Americans, single mothers, and women over 45
- Creating a Diamond Self-Makeover that makes you POP!
- How to have great BODY self-confidence no matter what your weight or body type
- One key secret to using affirmations to activate true love in your life
- The rise of "Ghosting" and how to protect yourself
- How to avoid online romance scams and bots that steal your money, your time and your heart
Classic
by Cecily von Ziegesar
The final scandalous installment in the #1 New York Times bestselling It Girl series is set in an elite East Coast boarding school and features favorite Gossip Girl character Jenny Humphrey.
It's almost Valentine's Day at Waverly Academy, and love is in the air...and in everyone's inboxes. Each year, The Waverly Computer Society runs Perfect Match, an online personality survey that pairs up Waverly Owls with their supposed soul mates. Now the campus is overrun with peculiar pairings, odd couples, and mischief makers hoping to play Cupid.
Jenny Humphrey is convinced she'll be paired with her adorable new boyfriend, Isaac Dresden. But when he starts acting skittish, she begins to wonder if he's her Perfect Match after all. Brett Messerschmidt and Tinsley Carmichael definitely aren't feeling the love this Valentine's Day: when Isla Dresden, Isaac's sister, steals Tinsley's thunder-and Brett's boyfriend-the two girls vow to plot their revenge. Callie Vernon is starting to wonder if a girl can have two soulmates. She's in love with both Easy Walsh and Brandon Buchanan, but on February 14th, she can only give one of them her heart.
In this final dramatic It Girl novel, the Waverly Owls ponder an age-old question: is all really fair in love and war?
Once Upon a Winter's Heart
by Melody Carlson
Emma Burcelli has suffered over a decade of dating disasters. But she concludes that love is officially dead when her grandfather Poppi suddenly passes, leaving her grandmother Nona devastated. To help out, Emma works in the family bookstore, which Nona insists must be decked out in sweetheart décor as Poppi would have done for Valentine's Day. Although she feels like a V-Day Scrooge, Emma quickly learns to enjoy the task with the help of a handsome family friend, Lane Forester, who shows her that hanging hearts is much more fun when done to the tune of Dean Martin. As Emma and Lane share time and memories of Poppi, she reconsiders the notion that romance is alive.
Just as Emma's heart begins to lift, however, she learns her sister has already staked a claim on Lane. Emma's mother and sister insist Lane only sees her as a future sister-in-law, but she can't help wondering if it could be something more.
Don't Date Rosa Santos
by Nina Moreno
For fans of Gilmore Girls and To All the Boys I've Loved Before, this effervescent love story from debut author Nina Moreno will sweep you away.
Rosa Santos is cursed by the sea—at least, that's what they say. Dating her is bad news, especially if you're a boy with a boat.
But Rosa feels more caught than cursed. Caught between cultures and choices. Between her abuela, a beloved healer and pillar of their community, and her mother, an artist who crashes in and out of her life like a hurricane. Between Port Coral, the quirky South Florida town they call home, and Cuba, the island her abuela refuses to talk about.
As her college decision looms, Rosa collides—literally—with Alex Aquino, the mysterious boy with tattoos of the ocean whose family owns the marina. With her heart, her family, and her future on the line, can Rosa break a curse and find her place beyond the horizon?
Real Life Love
by Michael Gibson
Foreword by Les Parrott
- Honor others
- Identify anger
- Forgive
- Celebrate in the midst of trials
- Understand the power of God's Word
- Be second in a world of firsts
- Identify the personalities of others to foster understanding
Man Seeking Woman (originally published as The Last Girlfriend on Earth)
by Simon Rich
In Magical Mr. Goat, a young girl's imaginary friend yearns to become "more than friends."
In Unprotected, an unused prophylactic recalls his years spent trapped inside a teen boy's wallet. The stories in Simon Rich's new book are bizarre, funny, and yet...relatable. Rich explores love's many complications-losing it, finding it, breaking it, and making it-and turns the ordinary into the absurd. With razor-sharp humor and illustrations, and just in time for Valentine's Day, Rich takes readers for an exhilarating, hilarious ride on the rollercoaster of love.
Lunch in Paris
by Elizabeth Bard
Was it love at first sight? Or was it the way her knife slid effortlessly through her pavé au poivre, the steak's pink juices puddling into the buttery pepper sauce? Lunch in Paris is a memoir about a young American woman caught up in two passionate love affairs -- one with her new beau, Gwendal, the other with French cuisine. Packing her bags for a new life in the world's most romantic city, Elizabeth is plunged into a world of bustling open-air markets, hipster bistros, and size 2 femmes fatales. She learns to gut her first fish (with a little help from Jane Austen), soothe pangs of homesickness (with the rise of a chocolate soufflé), and develops a crush on her local butcher (who bears a striking resemblance to Matt Dillon). Elizabeth finds that the deeper she immerses herself in the world of French cuisine, the more Paris itself begins to translate. French culture, she discovers, is not unlike a well-ripened cheese -- there may be a crusty exterior, until you cut through to the melting, piquant heart.
Peppered with mouth-watering recipes for summer ratatouille, swordfish tartare and molten chocolate cakes, Lunch in Paris is a story of falling in love, redefining success and discovering what it truly means to be at home. In the delicious tradition of memoirs like A Year in Provence and Under the Tuscan Sun, this book is the perfect treat for anyone who has dreamed that lunch in Paris could change their life.
Les Petits Macarons
by Kathryn Gordon
by Anne E. McBride
Les Petits Macarons is your ultimate and easy guide to making delectable, bakery-quality macarons - at home!
Macarons have become a worldwide sensation, whether it be because of their dazzling assortment of colors, their associations with Parisian elegance, or just because they taste amazing! These delectable little delights may seem daunting for any home baker, but authors Kathryn Gordon and Anne E. McBride are here to demystify macarons.
This book is like a private baking class in your very own kitchen, with careful, detailed instruction and recipes guaranteed to bring the flavors of France right to your door. It features dozens of flavor combinations, structured around three basic shell methods-French, Swiss, and Italian-with a never-before-seen Easiest French Macaron Method (and a convenient Troubleshooting Guide) that is sure to make macaron magic possible for anyone using nothing more than a mixer, an oven, and a piping bag.
Shell flavors include:
- Pistachio
- Blackberry
- Coconut
- Red velvet
- Crunchy dark chocolate ganache
- Lemon curd
- Strawberry guava pate de fruit
There are even savory flavors like saffron, parsley, and ancho chile paired with fillings like hummus, foie gras with black currant, or duck confit with port and fig. Les Petits Macarons offers endless possibilities for everyone to enjoy!
Death of a Valentine
by M. C. Beaton
Death of a Valentine: A Hamish Macbeth Mystery
Amazing news has spread across the Scottish countryside. The most famous of highland bachelors, police sergeant Hamish Macbeth, will be married at last. Everyone in the village of Lochdubh adores Josie McSween, Macbeth's newest constable and blushing bride-to-be.
While locals think Josie is quite a catch, Hamish has a case of prenuptial jitters. After all, if it weren't for the recent murder of a beautiful woman in a neighbouring village, there wouldn't be a wedding at all. For it was a mysterious Valentine's Day package--delivered to the victim before her death--that initially drew Hamish and Josie together on the investigation. As they work side by side, Hamish and Josie soon discover that the woman's list of admirers was endless, confirming Hamish's suspicion that love can be blind, deaf . . . and deadly.
The Day I Shot Cupid
by Jennifer Love Hewitt
For any woman who has ever bought a self-help book and wondered why she bothered. (P.S. Now that I know he's just not that into me, where do I go from there? Yeah, thanks for that advice.) Jennifer Love Hewitt is a self-proclaimed "love-aholic" and hopeless romantic (her middle name is Love, after all!). She has been lucky and unlucky in love, and lived to tell -- and she's done it all in the spotlight. Much has been written about her love life--some true, most made up to sell magazines. Now Hewitt shares the real story of what she's learned navigating the dangerous dating waters. In The Day I Shot Cupid, Hewitt offers her hard-won wisdom and tells us how to embrace love with both feet on the ground. First, we have to shoot Cupid. We have to believe that happily-ever-after is hard work -- it's not all flowers and symphonies and floating hearts. Wise and wry and refreshingly honest, Hewitt talks about how to pick the right guy and how to know when to let the wrong ones go free, and she offers some surprising truths about the opposite sex. From twenty things to do after a breakup, to ten things to do before a date, to the perils of text flirting (Note: You are waiting. By the phone. For his response.), Hewitt uses stories and dating secrets to illustrate the idiotic, romantic, crazy, depressing, hilarious, awkward, glorious moments we all experience in relationships. Funny, quirky, and empowering, The Day I Shot Cupid deserves a place on every woman's nightstand, bookshelf, or coffee table, or tucked inside her oversized designer handbag.
