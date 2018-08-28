Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Diana's theory makes sense... and helps you avoid the waiting-by-the-phone-for-one-person syndrome! For several months I followed the program and enjoyed the process. I appreciate her planting very helpful seeds!"—Hoda Kotb, The Today Show
"Dr. Diana understands the mysteries of committed passionate love."—John Gray, international bestselling author, Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus
"The best-selling, how to book, flew off the shelves of bookstores and a copy seems to be on the coffee tables and reference material for many of my friends...Love in 90 Days is replete with pages of heart-filled ideas and exercises. Like the song: summertime and the reading is easy. Go for it."
—Examiner.com
—Examiner.com
"A wonderful addition to any single woman's library...I was thrilled with how many times Dr. Diana exceeded my expectations...Chapter Two (the Deadly Dating Patterns) is mandatory reading."—Dating Guide at About.com
"Are you just thinking about getting back into dating? Or is your current dating strategy getting you nowhere? Maybe you're with a guy now and wondering if he's 'The One?' Or are you in a relationship now that you know deep inside is failing? No matter what is happening in your love life, Love in 90 Days is for you. Grab this book now. It truly rocks!"—Steve Nakamoto, Writers Digest award-winning author of Men are Like Fish; What Every Women Needs to Know about Catching a Man
"Dr. Diana Kirschner's work is life-changing, love-affirming, and wonderfully effective."—Christiane Northrup, MD, bestselling author, Women's Bodies, Women's Wisdom
"At first, I was skeptical that anyone could find real love in ninety days. But Dr. Diana gives you the structure and the 'someplace to start' that we all need. Finding true love is about preparation, and if you can follow a map or read a recipe, then you can do this! Dr. D lays out her program clearly so you don't have to overthink it. Get going, we're all waiting!"—Steve Santagati, president of Bad Boys Finish First Inc. and author of the New York Times bestseller The Manual
"Funny, wise, and emotionally generous, Dr. Diana Kirschner is an expert at helping single women weed out the frogs to find princes. Ignore her smart advice at your own peril."—
Susan Shapiro, author of Secrets of a Fix-Up Fanatic and Five Men Who Broke My Heart
Love in 90 Days
The Essential Guide to Finding Your Own True Love
The Book That Has Led to Countless Happy Marriages
Finding true love is possible in just 90 days. Renowned relationship expert and clinical psychologist, Dr. Diana Kirschner, uses the latest research, clinical, and personal experience to show you how. Dr. Diana knows the questions single women everywhere face: “Why am I attracted to the wrong kind of guys?” “Why is he just not that into me?” “Why can’t I seem to find the One?”
When it comes to love, most single women unconsciously make the same mistakes over and over again regardless of age, work success, or the type of man they are dating. Isn’t it time to try a new approach to dating?
Used by Tens of Thousands of Women Worldwide
Drawing on her experience coaching tens of thousands of single women all over the world, Dr. Diana pulls no punches. She outlines a program that gets women on the fast track to smash through their self-sabotage and forge a healthy love relationship.
In Love in 90 Days you’ll find insights and practical advice on:
- Deadly dating patterns. Identify and break them!
- How to find great guys online and offline
- Rapid healing from heartbreak: bounce back better than ever
- Irresistible self-confidence: eradicate destructive dating beliefs and turbocharge your self-esteem.
- Understand dating games men play
- Unique issues faced by African-Americans, single mothers, and women over 45
- Creating a Diamond Self-Makeover that makes you POP!
- How to have great BODY self-confidence no matter what your weight or body type
- One key secret to using affirmations to activate true love in your life
- The rise of “Ghosting” and how to protect yourself
- How to avoid online romance scams and bots that steal your money, your time and your heart