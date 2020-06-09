Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stronger Than You Think
The 10 Blind Spots That Undermine Your Relationship...and How to See Past Them
Psychologist and relationship expert Gary W. Lewandowski, Jr. exposes 10 myths that are sabotaging your relationship and provides practical, science-backed tools for addressing them.
Through a blend of hot off the press science, engaging writing, impactful examples, expert insights, and storytelling, Stronger than You Think presents a refreshing and eye-opening set of mind-tingling insights such as:
- To forecast your relationship’s future, you are the worst person to ask. Close female friends are best.
- Men are the real romantics in relationships, not women.
- It’s okay to be selfish. When you put me before you, it can help both of you.
- When it comes to closeness, you can have too much of a good thing.
- The amount of sex you should have each week to keep your relationship strong is less than you think.
- You need to stop trying to find a “soulmate.”
- Struggles actually strengthen your relationship.
- If you want fewer relationship complications, you should seek a less attractive partner.
- When your relationship doesn’t help you become a better person, ending it does.
- And dozens more…
