Stronger Than You Think

To forecast your relationship’s future, you are the worst person to ask. Close female friends are best.

Men are the real romantics in relationships, not women.

It’s okay to be selfish. When you put me before you, it can help both of you.

When it comes to closeness, you can have too much of a good thing.

The amount of sex you should have each week to keep your relationship strong is less than you think.

You need to stop trying to find a “soulmate.”

Struggles actually strengthen your relationship.

If you want fewer relationship complications, you should seek a less attractive partner.

When your relationship doesn’t help you become a better person, ending it does.

And dozens more…

Through a blend of hot off the press science, engaging writing, impactful examples, expert insights, and storytelling,presents a refreshing and eye-opening set of mind-tingling insights such as:A fresh, new take on the relationship genre,will open readers’ eyes and help them more confidently and accurately view themselves and their relationship so that they can fully appreciate the love they have — or find the one they want.