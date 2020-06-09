Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Stronger Than You Think

The 10 Blind Spots That Undermine Your Relationship...and How to See Past Them

by

Psychologist and relationship expert Gary W. Lewandowski, Jr. exposes 10 myths that are sabotaging your relationship and provides practical, science-backed tools for addressing them.

Through a blend of hot off the press science, engaging writing, impactful examples, expert insights, and storytelling, Stronger than You Think presents a refreshing and eye-opening set of mind-tingling insights such as:
  • To forecast your relationship’s future, you are the worst person to ask. Close female friends are best.
  • Men are the real romantics in relationships, not women.
  • It’s okay to be selfish. When you put me before you, it can help both of you.
  • When it comes to closeness, you can have too much of a good thing.
  • The amount of sex you should have each week to keep your relationship strong is less than you think.
  • You need to stop trying to find a “soulmate.”
  • Struggles actually strengthen your relationship.
  • If you want fewer relationship complications, you should seek a less attractive partner.
  • When your relationship doesn’t help you become a better person, ending it does.
  • And dozens more…
A fresh, new take on the relationship genre, Stronger than You Think will open readers’ eyes and help them more confidently and accurately view themselves and their relationship so that they can fully appreciate the love they have — or find the one they want.
Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Dating

On Sale: February 9th 2021

Price: $25.98 / $32.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549148712

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

