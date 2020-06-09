Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gary W. Lewandowski Jr., PhD
Dr. Gary Lewandowski is an award-winning teacher, researcher, writer, and relationship expert. His work has been featured by the Washington Post, IFLScience.com, Daily Mail, Business Insider, Salon, The New Republic, Time, and Newsweek, and he’s appeared in the New York Times, The Atlantic, VICE, CNN, and NPR, among others. He created the popular relationship advice website ScienceofRelationships.com (now Luvze.com), and his TED talk has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Stronger Than You Think
Psychologist and relationship expert Gary W. Lewandowski, Jr. exposes 10 myths that are sabotaging your relationship and provides practical, science-backed tools for addressing them.Through a…