Gary W. Lewandowski Jr., PhD

Dr. Gary Lewandowski is an award-winning teacher, researcher, writer, and relationship expert. His work has been featured by the Washington Post, IFLScience.com, Daily Mail, Business Insider, Salon, The New Republic, Time, and Newsweek, and he’s appeared in the New York Times, The Atlantic, VICE, CNN, and NPR, among others. He created the popular relationship advice website ScienceofRelationships.com (now Luvze.com), and his TED talk has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

