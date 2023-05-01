Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

F the Fairy Tale

Rewrite the Dating Myths and Live Your Own Love Story

F the Fairy Tale Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Damona Hoffman

Formats and Prices

Price

$29.00

Price

$38.00 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. Hardcover $29.00 $38.00 CAD
  2. ebook $16.99 $21.99 CAD
  3. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)

Also available from:

From a popular dating coach and podcast host, a guide to dismantling the myths that get in the way of finding love 

Does dating feel like you’re chasing a “happily ever after” that always seems out of reach? You’re not alone: many modern daters are stuck following old rules, hung up on ideas like instant chemistry and “the One.” In F the Fairy Tale, love expert Damona Hoffman helps readers break free of those dating myths—and write their own love stories. Drawing on nearly twenty years of experience as a dating coach, Hoffman reveals the four pillars of strong relationships: goals, values, communication, and trust. And she doesn’t just tell readers what to do or not to do—she explains why, exploring the psychological and societal factors behind our behavior to help us break free of old habits for good. F the Fairy Tale gives you the tools to create the happy ending to your love story that’s just right for you. 

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 2, 2024
Page Count
304 pages
Publisher
Seal Press
ISBN-13
9781541602250

You May Also Like

Overthinking About You
Overthinking About You $16.95 $22.95 CAD
Stronger Than You Think
Stronger Than You Think $28.00 $35.00 CAD
Love in 90 Days
Love in 90 Days $17.99 $22.99 CAD
Rebel Love
Rebel Love $15.99 $20.99 CAD
Bye Felipe
Bye Felipe $15.99 $20.99 CAD

Damona Hoffman

About the Author

Damona Hoffman is a celebrity dating coach, host of the award-winning podcast Dates & Mates, and the official love expert of The Drew Barrymore Show. She has written dating columns for the LA Times and the Washington Post and worked as a dating expert and spokesperson for top dating apps including OKCupid, Match, and JDate. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children. 

Learn more about this author