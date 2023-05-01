From a popular dating coach and podcast host, a guide to dismantling the myths that get in the way of finding love

Does dating feel like you’re chasing a “happily ever after” that always seems out of reach? You’re not alone: many modern daters are stuck following old rules, hung up on ideas like instant chemistry and “the One.” In F the Fairy Tale, love expert Damona Hoffman helps readers break free of those dating myths—and write their own love stories. Drawing on nearly twenty years of experience as a dating coach, Hoffman reveals the four pillars of strong relationships: goals, values, communication, and trust. And she doesn’t just tell readers what to do or not to do—she explains why, exploring the psychological and societal factors behind our behavior to help us break free of old habits for good. F the Fairy Tale gives you the tools to create the happy ending to your love story that’s just right for you.