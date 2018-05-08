Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rebel Love
Break the Rules, Destroy Toxic Habits, and Have the Best Sex of Your Life
In Rebel Love, Dr. Chris Donaghue, PhD (The Amber Rose Show with Dr. Chris ), reveals how traditional dating “rules” are toxic, why everything you’ve learned about dating and relationships is wrong, and how to have the best sex of your life.Read More
Dr. Chris is the sex expert you’ve been waiting for. He refuses to pathologize those whose sexuality doesn’t fit in a neat little box and he doesn’t just pay lip service to the pro-sex, feminist, and body-positive mores of the day — he demands them.
Rebel Love welcomes all sexualities and identities no matter where you fall on the spectrum and empowers people to be authentically who they are both in and out of the bedroom. Dr. Chris’s prescription for hotter, healthier sex — the two go hand in hand — encourages you to stop participating in patriarchal stereotypes, broaden your sexual horizons, and have amazing sex. Best of all, he shows you how with real-world examples and inspirational case studies.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"And just like that, we became best friends. Unorthodox in many ways, our friendship was one that blossomed over the mic. We patiently listened to one another's perspectives and you explored delicately yet fearlessly the many prevailing theories on sex positivity, and love and relationship talk. Dr. Chris, it is an honor to have you by my side. This book is yet another literary game changer and the most honest expression of truth. You are a boundless rebel of thought, my counsel and forever friend."—Amber Rose
"I've been doing it wrong this whole time!!! Thanks for the eye-opening read, Dr. Chris!"—Perez Hilton
"An inspiring, sex-positive guide to dating and relationships that is refreshingly non-traditional, non-binary, and non-conforming. It's also not without a tremendous amount of heart."—Ian Kerner, PhD, author of She Comes First
"Embrace sexual authenticity, live bravely, and reject all the shame you've been force-fed your whole life! Revolutionary Dr. Chris Donaghue offers us a guidebook for radical sex in the new millennium."—David Ley PhD, author of The Myth of Sex Addiction
"This book is the Bible of sex, love, intimacy, and authentic expression. Brace yourself for the life-changing affirmations you need and deserve."—Ashlee Marie Preston, writer, activist, host of Shook with Ashlee Marie Preston podcast
"As someone who has had and talked about sex a myriad of ways, Dr. Donaghue is one of the few people who helps me to see myself and my sexuality from different and unexpected angles. I always put down his books and leave conversations with him feeling like the great weight of sexuality has been lifted."—Corinne Fisher, co-host of Guys We Fucked: The Anti Slut-Shaming podcast and co-author of Fucked: Being Sexually Explorative and Self-Confident in a World That's Screwed
"Dr. Chris Donaghue is a forward thinker and unabashedly admits to thinking outside the box. And thank goodness he does! His work targets outdated and rigid beliefs about what sex, love, and dating is and should look like. He provides a shame-free foundation for people to find their own way to self-confidence that works for them, not someone else who told them what love and sex should look like. This is a must-read book for anyone who wants to break out of someone else's "shoulds."—Joe Kort, PhD, sex and relationship therapist