Michael Gibson

Michael Gibson is an Emmy® Award-winning television personality, author, and communicator. His popular blog and podcast help thousands learn how to have relationships that count. As the grandson of relationship expert and bestselling author Gary Smalley, Michael uses his knowledge and experiences from speaking alongside his grandpa at his conferences since he was ten years old and growing up as the son of marriage pastors to call others into deeper, fuller relationships. He calls the Ozark Mountains of Missouri home.