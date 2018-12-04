Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Les Parrott
New York Times bestsellers Drs. Les and Leslie Parrott are founders of RealRelationships.com and the Center for Relationship Development at Seattle Pacific University. Their best-selling books include Love Talk, Crazy Good Sex and the award-winning Saving Your Marriage Before It Starts. Their work has been featured in the New York Times and USA Today and on CNN, Good Morning America and Oprah.
By the Author
Real Life Love
From the grandson of world-famous marriage expert Gary Smalley comes a practical and hope-filled guide to building great relationships.No one in history has seen a…
La Buena Pelea
¡Descubre el secreto de un matrimonio genuinamente feliz!Sobre la base de una extensa investigación y sus años como consejeros matrimoniales, los Dres. Les y Leslie…
Making Happy
Discover the six counter-intuitive dials to turn right now in your relationship. these are proven happiness boosters. and let’s face it, knowing how to make…